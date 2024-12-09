Borderlands 4 Gameplay to be Shown at The Game Awards 2024 - News

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford announced the first gameplay footage of Borderlands 4 will be showcased during The Game Awards 2024 this Thursday.

"Yes, there is GAME PLAY in the trailer!" said Pitchford. "Also, in addition to a lot of in-game footage, I will share a sick, never-before-seen original cinematic sequence depicting a moment that occurs about half way between the end of Borderlands 3 and the beginning of Borderlands 4. I AM EXCITE!"

The Game Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday, December 12 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, starting at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Borderlands 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

