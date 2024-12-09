A Tiny Wander Announced for PC, iOS, and Android - News

/ 104 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer DOUKUTSU PENGUIN CLUB has announced A Tiny Wander or PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2025.

View a teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

“The tiny adventure of the delivery pig Buu on one night.”

Buu must deliver a package through a deep forest. Despite many attempts to challenge the forest, he has not succeeded. Chat with passersby, explore, and take breaks at campsites, while searching for a way to get through the forest. Let’s go on a small nighttime adventure with Buu!

Story

Buu works as a “Luggage carrier,” delivering packages while traveling.

One day, Buu was asked to deliver a package beyond the “Forest of No Return.” Despite many attempts to traverse the forest, success eludes him.

To make matters worse, he loses his food and tools, leaving him in despair when a mysterious letter arrives from someone claiming to be the master of the “Moon Mansion”…

Let’s set up a tent, talk to passersby, explore the surroundings, and take breaks at the campsites while searching for a way to get through the forest.

Will Buu be able to deliver the package safely?

The Key to Solving the Mystery Lies in “Exploration”

What kind of person is the owner of the Moon Mansion? Why is there an empty signboard?

How will I retrieve the precious cargo I dropped down the cliff? And how do we get out of the forest?

The key to getting out of these difficult situations is to observe people’s actions, words, and surroundings. Let’s explore actively!

Soothing “Coffee Time” While Watching the Bonfire

Grind the beans by turning the mill, boil water over a bonfire, and delicious coffee is ready. You can also add milk or honey if you like! Serve drinks to people!

Use Your “Items” and “Situations”

If you don’t have affordable firewood, you can split a long piece of wood. You can also repair a broken back ladder by combining materials you have on hand.

We should make full use of the “tools” and “circumstances” that are available at the site!

Don’t Worry! There is No Horror in This Game!!

Night exploration games often bring to mind horror, but don’t worry! This game is completely horror-free. Shine a light into the darkness with your lamp and enjoy exploring the night in peace.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles