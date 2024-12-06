Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remaster Delayed to Q1 2025 - News

Developer Argonaut Games has announced the remastered version of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos has been delayed to Q1 2025. it will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via GOG.

"We have an important update regarding the release of the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster," said the developer. "After careful consideration, we have decided to push the launch into Q1 2025. This decision was not made lightly, but we believe that a little more time is needed to add the final touches to ensure the game meets the high standards that we aspire to and which you deserve.

"We understand that after 27 years of waiting, this news might be a little disappointing, especially with the festive season coming soon. However, our goal has always been to deliver a game with the quality and polish that will truly delight. We appreciate your patience and support as we work to bring Croc back in the best possible way.

"Thank you all for your understanding and continued enthusiasm. We can’t wait for you to experience Croc‘s magic once again!"

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos follows the heartwarming journey of an endearing, humble little crocodile equipped with only his iconic backpack and a wiggly butt as he sets off on his quest to rescue the Gobbos from the clutches of the nefarious Baron Dante and his hordes of Dantinis. Croc must platform his way across a series of unique worlds by running, jumping, climbing, swimming, and tail spinning to save the Gobbos from captivity.

One of the most exciting features of the remaster is the inclusion of the Crocipedia, a painstakingly curated digital museum that offers fans a deep dive into the game’s development. This treasure trove of long—lost assets includes design documents, concept art, animation tests, pre-release music tracks, and exclusive interviews with key members of the talented team behind the game’s creation.

For players who enjoy retro gaming experiences, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos coming to consoles for the first time in a generation is exciting. For Windows PC gamers, GOG offers unique features that make it an exciting place to experience Croc, and players who purchase Croc on GOG will also receive the classic version of Croc. GOG’s commitment to providing DRM-free games means players can enjoy Croc without restrictions, preserving ownership and freedom. Additionally, GOG’s ongoing efforts to make games last forever align perfectly with Argonaut Games’ values, making it an ideal platform for the beloved Croc to shine again.

