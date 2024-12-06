Ubisoft Shareholders Reportedly in Talks Over Possible Buyout - News

Shareholders of Ubisoft are reportedly considering a buyout of the video game publisher and developer, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters.

The sources claim the largest shareholder and founders of Ubisoft, the Guillemot family, has been in talks with Tencent and other investors in recent weeks about funding a possible management-led buyout of Ubisoft.

The Guillemot family would want to keep control over Ubisoft as part of any deal, according to the sources.

Tencent is currently the second largest shareholder and hasn't decided if it wants to participate in a buyout and increase its stake, according to one person. Tencent wants a great say on the future board decisions. This includes cash flow distribution in return for financing the deal. This has not been agreed to by the Guillemot family.

The Guillemot family and Tencent are continuing discussions as Tencent wants to prevent a hostile takeover of Ubisoft by other investors, said one source. Tencent is reportedly remaining patient and waiting for the Guillemot family to agree to a deal.

"We remain committed to making decisions in the best interests of all of our stakeholders." a spokesman for Ubisoft told Reuters. "In this context, as we have already indicated, the Company is also reviewing all its strategic options."

Tencent declined to comment when asked by Reuters.

