Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Story Trailer Released

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios have released the story trailer for the action RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia.

You are Henry of Skalitz—an ordinary man doing extraordinary things—caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, “from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings,” as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world.

From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill and wonder.

A Tale of Love and Revenge

Live life through the eyes and actions of Henry, a young man on a quest to avenge his murdered parents. His story—illustrated with over five hours of stunning cinematics—takes him from aspiring warrior to rebel, crossing paths with a charismatic cast of characters and an unforgettable set of adventures, as he goes up against the King of Hungary, Sigismund the Red Fox and his fearsome allies.

A True RPG Experience

Your actions shape Henry’s destiny and how the world will react to him. Customize freely his appearance, skills and equipment while taking a moral stance on the events around you. Travel round the land engaging in unique activities, such as blacksmithing and archery, to truly immerse yourself in this vibrant region of Europe that will remember your actions, forever.

Live a Life Medieval

This stunningly authentic rendition of 15th Century Bohemia allows you to experience this fascinating setting like never before. Get lost in a sprawling city, engage with peasants and talk with nobles while exploring a vast and rich countryside with taverns, bath houses, castles and more.

Authentic First-Person Combat

Feel the clash of steel and visceral combat as you engage in thrilling real-time battles. There’s a range of authentic weapons and combat styles to suit every player. On foot, horse or by stealth, you can specialize in elegant sword mastery, brutal blunt weapons or deadly ranged attacks.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 4, 2025.

