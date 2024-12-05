Online Exploration and Building Game SpaceCraft Announced for PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Shiro Games has announced online space exploration and building game, SpaceCraft, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in 2025.

The Universe is yours. SpaceCraft is an online space exploration and building game. Explore a vast galaxy of solar systems and planets, mine and craft resources, design and build ships, automate planetary bases and interplanetary logistics, trade and cooperate.

Humanity Needs a New Home

2350. While studying the lost technologies of a forgotten civilization, humanity unwittingly reactivated the Tripods, autonomous and self-replicating war machines. A brutal century-long war ensued, and everything changed after the mysterious H Incident. In an instant, much of the human fleet was obliterated, and the balance of power shifted drastically.

The Tripods began to decimate the United Planets, pushing humanity to the brink of extinction. Amidst the chaos, a coded transmission from a distant galaxy offered a lifeline, the coordinates to a hidden portal. In a final act of hope, the remaining survivors fled through it, escaping to an uncharted galaxy that held the key to their survival.

Explore the Unknown

Freely explore an immense universe where the vastness of space stretches before you, full of untold possibilities. Pilot your spaceship and journey through systems brimming with planets, asteroid fields, abandoned space stations and derelict ships. Cover great distances in an instant with Faster-Than-Light technology, jumping between distant systems with ease.

Maneuver through space in real-time, seamlessly transitioning from the depths of space to the surface of planets. Whether you’re scanning planets for valuable resources or charting a course to forgotten worlds, the Universe is yours. You’re completely free to explore it.

Exploit Planets and Build Ships

Planets hold an abundance of natural resources ready to be uncovered and exploited. As you explore and scan new systems, equip yourself with a variety of tools to extract raw materials. Scan your environment and use your ship to mine, extract and gather resources. Craft these resources into valuable materials or ship parts, and trade or sell them.

Build your ships by assembling crafted parts. Whether you’re building small, nimble vessels or heavy transport cruisers, each added component impacts their performance. Alternatively, buy blueprints from other players for ready-made designs that you can build instantly. Once you have perfected your ship, sell its blueprint allowing others to build and pilot your creation.

Automate and Expand

As you progress on your vast journey, maximize efficiency and expand the scale of your enterprise by automating your production. Build and expand your bases across the universe, transforming planetary outposts into fully automated resource hubs.

Establish production and delivery lines with drones and cargo ships to automate and improve mining, extraction and logistics operations. From housing and production to energy management and interplanetary logistics, optimize and automate every aspect of your bases.

Combat and Shape the Galaxy

Space can be a dangerous place. Rogue factions as Space Pirates patrol the galaxy, ready to engage anyone who crosses their path. Get ready to defend yourself through three stages of combat: Detection, Pursuit and Engagement. Detect enemy ships on your radar, mark them, and initiate pursuit. But your target may still evade.

Once combat is initiated, combine intuitive controls with deep mechanics, letting you deploy skills and monitor heat levels in real time. Each skirmish becomes a test of tactical skill, where your choices can shift the balance of power, and a chance to leave your mark on the galaxy.

A Living Universe

Be part of a galaxy that evolves through player actions. Mine, craft, trade resources and ship parts. Buy and sell blueprints, accept or offer services, missions and contracts. Participate and adapt to the economy of the Universe, as each marketplace transaction affects prices.

True power lies in teamwork. Create or join Corporations and collaborate on a larger scale. Develop interplanetary production and logistics by assigning roles, dividing tasks, and managing everything from small crews to vast commercial empires.

