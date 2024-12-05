Revenge of the Savage Planet Releases in May 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Raccoon Logic announced Revenge of the Savage Planet will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in May 2025.

"We’re thrilled to share that Revenge of the Savage Planet launches in May next year," said Raccoon Logic CEO Alex Hutchinson in a press release. "This new chapter sees the return of everyone’s favorite Kindred Aerospace CEO, Martin Tweed, as he rallies the troops against his new nemesis, Gunther Harrison, the CEO of Alta Interglobal.

"While that’s all we can say on Tweed and Gunther for now, we hope you enjoy watching the story unfold as you explore the far reaches of space, stick your nose in every nook and cranny, and work on serving up some delicious, delicious revenge."

View the gameplay preview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bringing back everything players love from their first intergalactic adventure, but bigger and better in every way—Revenge of the Savage Planet has more planets, gear, critters, laughs, and is 1000 times more gooier. The second chapter in the Savage Planet universe also welcomes back Kindred Aerospace CEO Martin Tweed, as he sets his sights on knocking fellow CEO, Gunther Harrison, down a few pegs in some interstellar corporate conflict.

Abandoned on an alien planet after your mission to colonize space is deemed too costly by Alta Interglobal, your now former employer, you’ll head out to explore strange new lands, scavenge what you can from the vibrant landscape, and repurpose your salvage in an attempt to return home. Your intergalactic exploration will see you scanning plants, capturing creatures, upgrading gear, and unearthing secrets aplenty as you jump, slide, and shoot your way across alien worlds.

Depending on your preference for pioneering, Revenge of the Savage Planet can be played solo, or co-op (either split screen / couch cooperative play or online!), with the latter allowing you to use the marvel of the modern day internet to play with your pals on your platform of choice with cross-play.

Revenge of the Savage Planet will be available in both digital and physical formats from select retailers, with a Day One Edition available which includes an exclusive in-game “Hot Wizz” spacesuit, and an aromatic scratch ‘n’ sniff art card.

Third-Person Online Cooperative Play and Cross-Play

Play with your best friend, partner or hellspawn on / or between any platform and now in third-person! You’ll be tasked with fully exploring and understanding these beautiful alien landscapes and uncovering its secrets.

Couch Cooperative Play with Split-Screen

Experience the nostalgia tinged joy of sitting on the same couch and playing on the same screen with someone you love, like the olden days but with 100 percent more corporate satire.

Survive FOUR Savage Planets

Populate your Kindex by exploring four large, vibrant worlds each with their own weird and wonderful plants and creatures. Scan everything, catalog everything, hopefully increase your clearance level… and you might even unlock new (yet still fourth best) gear! Plus… there may be more than four planets. Maybe.

Space Action and Adventure

Run, jump, shoot, grind, stomp, dodge, slide, lasso, and grapple your way through the world! While you’re at it you’ll also be experimenting with three different types of gameplay goo, most of which are highly flammable! Overcome challenging combat encounters with alien boss battles, suggestive fauna, problematic software and maybe even a greedy CEO.

Habitat and Character Customization

Alien plants! Exciting gear! Weird rocks! Each planet is packed with nooks and crannies hiding all manner of rewards and secrets. While you’re at it you can even customize yourself, and your tiny habitat-like corner of the universe.

Collect Alien Creatures

Intergalactic Hoarders can also use their Lasso to Capture and Collect dozens of strange creatures, then go visit them once they’re relocated “happily placed” in Pens outside your customizable space trailer in scenic Nu Florida. After all, who is the real dangerous enemy, the corporate profiteers who fired you or a slimy exploding alien creature?

