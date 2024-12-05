Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher 11 bit studios and developer Digital Sun have announced roguelike action RPG, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

"The original Moonlighter was a pivotal moment for us, marking the growth of Digital Sun as a team," said Digital Sun CEO Javier Gimenez. "Five years on, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault showcases everything we’ve learned along the way. We’re channeling all our craftsmanship into creating a game that’s not just better, but brimming with even more charm in every detail."

The long-awaited sequel to the shopkeeping roguelike hit is here. While delivering the beloved blend of dungeon-crawling and shopkeeping gameplay, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault elevates the series to new heights with expanded scope and refined quality in every aspect.

Grab your trusty backpack, fill it with rare relics across ever-changing dimensions, and sell your loot at your homey shop!

Gameplay

Step back into the life of intrepid merchant Will in this sequel to the roguelike action RPG hit, where adventure and commerce collide! Embrace your inner hero as you journey through vibrant, ever-changing dimensions to uncover mysterious relics. Face endless enemies, devious traps, and dynamic challenges armed with an arsenal of weapons—including your iconic, versatile backpack. Strategically arrange your relics within it to unlock countless effects and maximize your gains after each run.

Back at your cozy shop, which also serves as your home, turn your hard-earned loot into profit! Haggle for the best deals, thoughtfully assist customers, and keep your store in top shape by unlocking temporary perks, adding decorative touches, and handling unexpected messes. Invest your earnings not only to enhance your shop’s charm—making every transaction smoother—but also to upgrade your gear, ensuring each expedition grows ever more fruitful. That’s how the merchant adventurer business should roll!

Setting

In the world of Moonlighter, merchants travel across interconnected worlds to sell one-of-a-kind marvels. Will, the protagonist, used to venture into these realms, gathering loot and vending treasures at his bustling shop.

After the events of the first game, Will loses his home dimension and ends up as a castaway in the blob-brimming land of Tresna, joined by both familiar faces and new allies.

One day, a powerful businessman and passionate relic collector presents Will with a tempting offer. If the shopkeeper-hero retrieves treasures from three peculiar dimensions, this enigmatic patron promises to return Will and his friends to their home.

But at what cost will this deal be fulfilled?

Features:

Venture into ever-changing dimensions filled with mysterious relics to uncover.

Face interdimensional foes using swords, gauntlets, or even your trusty old broom!

Customize your playstyle by unlocking a vast array of upgrades every run.

Strategically arrange relics in your backpack to turn their effects into profit!

Run your shop with charm, haggling for the best deals.

Reinvest your gains in mighty new gear to prepare for future expeditions.

Immerse yourself in a memorable soundtrack by Chris Larkin (Hollow Knight).

