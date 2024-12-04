PS5 System Update Out Now - Improves Transferring Data from Another PS5 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 24.08-10.40.00 - for the PlayStation 5.

The system software update improves transferring data from another PlayStation 5 console and improves messages and usability on some screens.

Read the patch notes below:

Version: 24.08-10.40.00

We've improved the process of transferring data from another PS5 and enhanced stability when transferring large amounts of data, such as captures.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

