Action RPG Sea Fantasy Releases for PC on January 7 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 352 Views
Developer Metasla has announced action RPG, Sea Fantasy, will launch for PC via Steam on January 7, 2025. It will also launch at a later date for consoles.
View a trailer of the game below:
Read details on the game below:
Save the world by fishing! This is a brand new action RPG game in which two young men set out on an adventure to fish for the SeaAZ, the marine life of this world, in a vast pixel world. This is not a peaceful fishing game. The destruction of the world is imminent.
Fishing Action
When you find a fish shadow, match the marker and throw the rod. Match the timing of the gauge to reduce the health of the SeaAZ and catch the SeaAZ! Don’t forget to strip the materials from the SeaAZ you caught.
Adventure by Ship
Explore the vast pixel world freely by boat.
Dungeon Exploration
There is more than just fishing. There may be dungeons on the islands you land on by boat. Explore them and get treasures! But beware of traps.
Craft
Create new fishing rods and hooks using materials obtained from the SeaAZ.
Epic Story
This is not a peaceful fishing game. The destruction of the world is imminent.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.