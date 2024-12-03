Action RPG Sea Fantasy Releases for PC on January 7 - News

Developer Metasla has announced action RPG, Sea Fantasy, will launch for PC via Steam on January 7, 2025. It will also launch at a later date for consoles.

Save the world by fishing! This is a brand new action RPG game in which two young men set out on an adventure to fish for the SeaAZ, the marine life of this world, in a vast pixel world. This is not a peaceful fishing game. The destruction of the world is imminent.

Fishing Action

When you find a fish shadow, match the marker and throw the rod. Match the timing of the gauge to reduce the health of the SeaAZ and catch the SeaAZ! Don’t forget to strip the materials from the SeaAZ you caught.

Adventure by Ship

Explore the vast pixel world freely by boat.

Dungeon Exploration

There is more than just fishing. There may be dungeons on the islands you land on by boat. Explore them and get treasures! But beware of traps.

Craft

Create new fishing rods and hooks using materials obtained from the SeaAZ.

Epic Story

This is not a peaceful fishing game. The destruction of the world is imminent.

