Tencent Acquires Majority Stake in Wuthering Waves Developer Kuro Games

Tencent now has a majority stake in Wuthering Waves developer Kuro Games. Tencent bought 37 percent of shares from Hero Entertainment and now holds 51.4 percent of the shares in Kuro Games.

Kuro Games in an internal memo stated that while Tencent owns a majority of shares in the developer it has been assured its strategy of an independent operations will remain the same. This is how Tencent operates subsidiaries Riot Games and Supercell.

