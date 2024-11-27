Baby Steps, Stick it to the Stickman, and Skate Story Delayed to 2025 - News

Devolver Digital announced it has delayed the releases for Baby Steps, Stick it to the Stickman, and Skate Story from 2024 to 2025.

The delays were announced during "The 15th Annual Devolver Delayed Awards 2024" video posted to YouTube.

View a video on the delays below:

Read details on the games below:

Baby Steps

Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other.

Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life.

Get ready to fall for Nate, in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator.

Stick it to the Stickman

Welcome aboard,[Name]! You are one of the most proficient and resourceful candidates we have hired so far. We hope you like the amenities here, and make sure your talents are utilized!

Stick it to the Stickman is a practical guide for anybody seeking to climb the corporate ladder in the fastest way possible. A groin-kicking, staple-gunning, chainsaw-wielding roguelike brawler loaded with high-impact, physics-based combat, copious amounts of coffee, and weaponized farts!

Batter your way through coworkers, middle-management, and bosses, learning more powerful “business techniques” on your way to becoming CEO of the worst company in America.

Skate Story

You are a demon in the Underworld, made out of glass and pain. The Devil has given you a skateboard with a simple deal: Skate to the Moon and swallow it — and you shall be freed.

Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of The Emptylands as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Learn to master your weight and motion to conquer the weeping concrete. Savour the ritualistic beauty as you set your feet to pop a perfect kickflip.

Skate fast to destroy vicious demons, help a forgetful frog, and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to a hardened skater. Push through hell and discover The Devil’s greatest weakness: humility, perseverance, and a disgustingly sweet backside tailslide.

All you need is your skateboard.

