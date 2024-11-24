Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Isn't Getting DLC, so Team Can Get Part 3 Out Sooner - News

/ 408 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with the Daily Star said the game won't be getting any DLC as it means part three of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy will be able to come out sooner.

"We definitely do hear the desire from fans, the voices out there that want that kind of thing," said Hamaguchi. "I understand it completely, but I think, from my perspective, what the fans really want to see the most is not necessarily DLC. They want to see the third part of the series as quickly as possible.

"So that’s why we’ve decided not to focus the development resources on creating additional extra episodes for DLC at the moment. We really are putting all our efforts into getting the third game out as quickly as we can. So for the moment, that’s where we’re focusing our time."

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth released for the PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles