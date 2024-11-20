Kadokawa Confirms Report of Sony's Intent to Acquire the Company - News

Kadokawa Corporation has released a statement confirming the reports that Sony Group Corporation is in talks to acquire Kadokawa Corporation.

Kadokawa Corporation has yet to make a decision if it wants to sell to Sony Group Corporation.

"There are some articles on the acquisition of Kadokawa Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") by Sony Group Inc," reads the statement. "However, this information is not announced by the Company.

"The Company has received an initial letter of intent to acquire the Company's shares, but no decision has been made at this time. If there are any facts that should be announced in the future, we will make an announcement in a timely and appropriate manner."

Sony as of March 2024 has a two percent stake in Kadokawa and a 14 percent stake in FromSoftware.

Kadokawa Corporation owns a number of video game publishers and developers, as well as companies in film and visual, and cross media. Video game subsidiaries at Kadokawa includes Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, Acquire, Spike Chunsoft, and Gotcha Gotcha Games.

