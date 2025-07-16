Dead Take Launches July 31, to Feature Cameos From Sam Lake, Laura Bailey, and More - News

/ 125 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Pocketpair Publishing developer Surgent Studios announced the psychological horror game, Dead Take, will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 31.

The full lineup of cast has been revealed:

Main cast Jane Perry ( Baldur’s Gate III , Dragon Age: The Veilguard ) Alanah Pearce ( Cyberpunk 2077 , V/H/S/Beyond ).

Cameos Sam Lake ( Alan Wake II , Max Payne ) Laura Bailey ( The Last of Us: Part II , Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ) Matthew Mercer ( Critical Role , Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth ) Travis Willingham ( Marvel Rivals , Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ) CDawgVA ( Honkai: Star Rail , Card-En-Ciel ).



View the full cast trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set in a luxurious yet secluded Hollywood Hills mansion, Dead Take casts players as an actor (Neil Newbon as Chase Lowry) searching for his friend (Ben Starr as Vinny Monroe) gone missing after a lavish Hollywood party. As they navigate escape-room-style puzzles and splice together videos they find along the way, players will uncover the darkest secrets behind the entertainment industry’s glittering facade.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles