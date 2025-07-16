The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Film Cast Revealed - News

Nintendo has revealed who will be playing Link and Zelda in the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda film.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Everything's Going to Be Great, Everything's Going to Be Great) will play Link and Bo Bragason ( Renegade Nell, Three Girls) will play Zelda.

"I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san," said Shigeru Miyamoto. "I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen."

The Legend of Zelda live-action film will premiere in theaters on May 7, 2027.

