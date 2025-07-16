KAKU: Ancient Seal Launches October 17 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 159 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Microids, developer BINGOBELL, and port studio SneakyBox have announced the open-world action-adventure game, KAKU: Ancient Seal, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 17.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in May 2023.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

An open-world action adventure combining exploration with puzzles and dynamic combat. Go on a journey across a sprawling continent as Kaku, a young boy tasked to restore balance to the land. Brave the four elemental regions with the help of Piggy, his powerful companion and conquer their lords.

Story

KAKU: Ancient Seal is an open-world action RPG with an ancient fantasy theme. Set in a primordial era, this world was created by the elemental power of the Creator Saga. One day, a calamity from another realm strikes, causing the dispersion of the elemental souls, and the world splits into four continents, while the Creator Saga goes missing.

Millennia later, a young man named Kaku, living in the vast snowy mountains, along with Piggy, a flying pig, shoulders the task of finding the lost elemental souls under the guidance of a lost prophecy. They embark on an ancient and fantastical adventure to uncover the truth behind the calamity and the mystery of their own origins.

Craft Your Unique Combat Style

Unleash exciting combos and execute moves effortlessly.

Tailor your combat style by exploring diverse skill branches to create your own style.

Equip an array of equipment and pair them with Rune Stones for endless gameplay possibilities, and fun experiences.

Master elemental pellets, strategically employing their effects to defeat enemies.

Unlock Divine Power: Incarnate the Creator Saga and Experience Musou Battles

Embrace your role as the chosen one and and harness the lost diviner power of the Creator Saga.

Experience the thrill of transformation, embodying the incarnation of the Creator Sage in battle.

Engage in epic encounters and unleash the power of Musou, immersion yourself in unparalleled combat experiences.

Experience the Challenges and Puzzles in the World of Ruins

Delve into the void left by the Creator Saga, where ancient ruins beckon with their unique designs and challenges.

Solve diverse puzzles and encounter obstacles in each ruin, ensuring a fresh and engaging experience in each of them.

Use your courage and wit to navigate through the World of Ruins, overcoming obstacles to claim valuable rewards.

Embark on an Epic Journey Through a Vast Ancient Fantasy World

Explore diverse elemental continents with Piggy, from the icy expanses of the Howling Snowfield to the murky depths of the Misty Swamps, uncovering stories and secrets lurking behind every adventure.

Howling Snowfield to the murky depths of the Misty Swamps, uncovering stories and secrets lurking behind every adventure. Deal with the continent’s indigenous inhabitants, the Ponpon and uncover hidden tales by completing various marvellous events.

Master the abilities of your flying pig companion, fostering a bond that leads to a joyful and humorous journey together.

Explore the untamed wilderness, ancient ruins, and mysterious caves in pursuit of long-forgotten treasures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles