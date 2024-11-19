Report: Sony in Talks to Acquire FromSoftware Parent Company Kadokawa Corporation - News

/ 1,155 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony Group Corporation is reportedly in talks to acquire FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Corporation, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters.

The sources claim talks are ongoing and a deal could be signed in the coming weeks if successful. Nikkei reports negotiations are currently in the early stages.

Sony as of March 2024 has a two percent stake in Kadokawa and a 14 percent stake in FromSoftware.

Sony declined to comment when asked by Reuters, while Kadokawa said it cannot comment.

Kadokawa Corporation owns a number of video game publishers and developers, as well as companies in film and visual, and cross media. Video game subsidiaries at Kadokawa includes Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, Acquire, Spike Chunsoft, and Gotcha Gotcha Games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles