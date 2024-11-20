Shoot 'Em Up Platypus Reclayed Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Claymatic has announced a remake of the shoot 'em up, Platypus Reclayed, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The original game released for PC in 2002 and was later ported to the Xbox 360 in 2009.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the remake below:

Reclaimed. Remade. Reclayed. The Legendary Platypus Returns!

22 years after its first appearance, the iconic indie shoot ‘em up Platypus is coming back, better than ever! Led by the original creator Anthony Flack, alongside the talented Claymatic team, we're embarking on a journey to bring the beloved classic into the present.



Platypus Reclayed isn't just a simple remaster—it's a complete revamp. Reprogrammed from scratch and updated for modern hardware, with all-new models and artwork photographed in 4k widescreen, featuring updated gameplay, new weapons and additional content. Get ready to dive into the heart-pounding action of this fast, frantic, and incredibly fun arcade-style shoot-em-up!

Collosatropolis: A City in Chaos

The once-thriving metropolis of Collosatropolis is now bursting at the seams. Towering skyscrapers dominate the skyline, while pollution chokes the air - and parking is a nightmare. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Collosatropolis sets its sights on neighbouring Mungola for expansion. But little do they know, Mungola isn't going down without a fight...

The Legendary F-27 "Platypus" Takes Flight

In the heart of Mungola, a single squadron of fighter planes stands as the last line of defence—the legendary F-27 "Platypus". Despite their age, these antique aircraft are the Mungolan people's last hope for freedom. Are you ready to pilot the Platypus and take on the mighty Collosatropolan battle fleet?

Features That Will Keep You Coming Back for More

Two-Player Simultaneous Action: Team up with a friend for double the fun!

Stunning Claymation Graphics: Experience the beauty of claymation like never before with all-new high definition artwork.

Addictive, Exciting Gameplay: Get ready for heart-pounding action that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The original Platypus soundtrack is back with even more officially licensed remixes of classic 1980s game tunes from our friends at C64audio.

Adjustable Difficulty Settings: Whether you're a novice or a seasoned pro, Platypus has a challenge for everyone.

Perfect for the Entire Family: Share the joy of Platypus with loved ones of all ages!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles