PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for November 2024 Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for November 2024.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, November 19.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2024 are currently available and includes Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged for the PS5 and PS4, Ghostwire: Tokyo for the PS5, and Death Note Killer Within for the PS5 and PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Grand Theft Auto V* | PS4, PS5

When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other. Experience the interwoven stories of Franklin, Michael and Trevor in the sprawling open world of Los Santos and Blaine County.

*PlayStation Plus re-release.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human | PS4, PS5

In Dying Light 2, survival meets action adventure as you attempt to endure a hostile, post-apocalyptic world. Rival factions across The City aren’t the only enemy – a virus has turned a vast majority of the human population into monsters. Take on the role of Aiden Caldwell, a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City, but your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth – and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills to defeat your enemies and make allies. Unravel the dark secrets behind those that wield power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you must do – stay human.

Like a Dragon: Ishin | PS4, PS5

1860’s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword as Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon could produce.

MotoGP 24 | PS4, PS5

As a new season dawns, the winds of change are sweeping through the pit crews. Embark on your quest to become a MotoGP legend and shape your own epic saga. Challenge your abilities and immerse yourself in the exhilarating journey of the 2024 campaign. From humble beginnings to triumphant heights, the path is yours to forge. Engage in thrilling rivalries, build your reputation, and leave your mark on the history of your beloved team.

The Sims 4 Island Living* (Add-on only) | PS4

Welcome to Sulani, where the sun shines bright and the nights are totally chill. Escape the ordinary and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle surrounded by beaches in The Sims 4 Island Living. Explore a breezy world drenched in sun, sand, and endless fun as your Sims make their own paradise. Set sail on the glistening water in your island canoe, swim to your heart’s content, and explore the scenery on a watercraft. Everything is chill (except for the occasional sunburn) when it’s Island Living.

*Requires the original game The Sims 4.

Digimon Survive | PS4

After getting lost on a school trip, Takuma Momozuka finds himself transported to a world inhabited by ferocious foes and new allies. Join Takuma and his friends as they fight their way back home. Digimon Survive is a hybrid visual novel and tactical RPG set in a mysterious world filled with dangerous monsters and deadly battles that will test your ability to survive. Persuade your opponents to join your team and evolve them to fight alongside you in thrilling turn-based battles. Unfold a dark tale about friendship and survival that is jam-packed with exciting drama, a unique cast of characters, and potentially grim choices.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, PS5

Hold onto your chef hats and prepare your appetite for an XXL portion of Overcooked magic. Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all additional content are blended together and remastered in this delicious definitive edition! Enjoy hundreds of levels of cooperative cooking chaos across increasingly perilous and obscure kitchens.

Stick Fight: The Game | PS4

Stick Fight is a physics-based couch/online fighting game where you battle it out as the iconic stick figures from the golden age of the internet. Fight it out against your friends or find random sticks from around the world!

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos | PS4, PS5

Drawing upon both surreal and punk fantasy influences, the world and civilisations of Zenozoik are brimming with fascinating characters, creatures and landscapes. You play as Pseudo, a master of martial arts who lives as a recluse in the strange land of Zenozoik. When you cross paths with the Boy, a small creature whose mysterious powers have attracted the attention of Gemini, the Mistress of the Artifacts, you decide to protect him, unaware that much greater forces are involved. Roam this intriguing land and discover its paths, inhabitants and ancient secrets.

Killer Frequency | PS4, PS5

The year is 1987, and as the clock strikes midnight in small-town Gallows Creek, USA, former big city radio DJ Forrest Nash is live on air in what will turn out to be the graveyard shift of a lifetime… In this horror comedy, you must solve puzzles to save callers from being hunted down by a mysterious killer. Where every call is life and death, can you save the inhabitants of Gallows Creek? Step into the shoes of a late-night radio talk-show host – new in town and fallen from grace. The Sheriff is dead, so the townsfolk turn to you for help. You, Forrest Nash, are the only person in town who can run a phone line.

Hungry Shark World | PS4

Become a shark and spread terror on the beach! Fight man, machine and beast as you explore tropical islands, sunken temples, vast cities and frozen icebergs. Enjoy discovering expansive levels with their own distinctive enemies, hidden treasures and unique missions. Take on everything the sea throws at you, from gruesome goblin sharks and the adorable porbeagle, to prehistoric monsters and giant submarines. With rebalanced enemies and pacing, there’s a challenge around every corner!

Chivalry 2 | PS4, PS5

Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield. Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more. Charge headfirst into stunning 64-Player cinematic battles inspired by epic medieval action films. Pick your playstyle with 4 classes and 12 subclasses, each with their own unique weapons and abilities.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Synapse | PS VR2

Dual-wield brutal firepower and surging telekinesis in the ultimate mind-breaking VR action shooter. Unleash your inner anti-hero and invade the twisted subconscious of a notorious enemy of the state. Become a mind-breaking operative and wreak havoc on the enemy’s mind with deadly weaponry in one hand and expressive telekinetic abilities in the other. Combine your powers to overcome formidable defences and delve deeper into a hostile mindscape.

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain | PS4, PS5

Ready yourself for next month’s launch of Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered by discovering the origins of this dark gothic fantasy franchise with the original PlayStation title Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain. In this top-down action adventure, embark on an epic quest through a vampire kingdom fraught with murder, magic and vengeance. Journey through an expansive world containing more than 100 hours of intense, blood-sucking, spell-casting gameplay, and enjoy cinema-quality voice-overs, dynamic lighting effects and more than 25 minutes of full-motion-video footage.

Blood Omen 2 | PS4, PS5

Fierce attacks and brutal combos await in this action adventure, originally released on PS2 in 2002, after Soul Reaver 2’s launch the year previous. Blood Omen 2 will take you back to an alternate timeline set between the events of the first Blood Omen and Soul Reaver. Cast down from power by a mysterious warlord centuries ago, Kain reawakens in a world he barely recognizes. His armies slain, his vampire brethren nearly extinct, Kain is one of the last of his kind. With an agenda of vengeance, Kain shall unleash a wicked wrath to uncover the plot that threatens the land he seeks to conquer.

Resistance: Fall of Man

Epic military action and unnerving tension blend together in PS3’s 2006 first-person shooter Resistance: Fall of Man. Humanity faces annihilation as a relentless alien force known as the Chimera ravages Europe. Amidst the chaos, Nathan Hale emerges an unlikely hero, confronting unimaginable horrors while uncovering secrets that could change the course of the war.

Resistance 2

Initially released in 2008 on PS3, Resistance 2 is the continuation of Insomniac Games’ science-fiction FPS saga. Now on American soil, the alien Chimera threatens Hale’s humanity in a gripping race against time to put a stop to the invasion. Once again at the forefront of humanity’s fight for survival, Nathan Hale must lead his squad through desperate missions, as new weapons and giant boss encounters increase the scale of the conflict to new heights.

