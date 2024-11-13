The Thaumaturge Launches December 4 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher 11 bit studios and developer Fool’s Theory announced the character-driven RPG, The Thaumaturge, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in March.

The Thaumaturge is a historically rich, character-driven RPG set in 1905 Warsaw.

The game follows Wiktor, a world-weary thaumaturge returning to his roots in Warsaw—a bustling city teeming with cultural diversity, serving as a vivid backdrop for his journey. Wiktor’s story unravels the secrets of his troubled past alongside those of Warsaw’s eclectic residents, representing every facet of the city’s society. Ultimately, he may even uncover the intrigues of Rasputin, a shadowy figure weaving influence at the highest levels of the Imperial Court and within the Tsarist forces occupying Poland.

With his thaumaturgic powers, Wiktor sees beyond the ordinary, manipulating others’ wills to achieve his ends and forming connections with mystical beings known as Salutors. While these entities offer distinct advantages in turn-based combat and detective-style investigations, each also brings a unique burden—whether Pride, Recklessness, or another flaw—which Wiktor must absorb, making their powers a double-edged sword.

Features:

Play an isometric RPG where your choices will shape the final outcome of the story.

Use your unique skills to influence and manipulate other characters to bend their will to your liking.

Tame the power of folklore-inspired demons called Salutors to gain an advantage when exploring the world and bringing adversaries to their knees.

Experience unique turn-based combat and defeat your foes using both physical attacks and the skills of your tamed Salutors.

Explore the rarely portrayed historical period of early 20th-century Warsaw, where crime and luxury are often two sides of the same coin.

