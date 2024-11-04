Ark of Charon Releases November 7 for PC - News

Sunsoft has announced the colony simulation and tower defense game, Ark of Charon, will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on November 7.

The full release of the game will add the second half of the journey, the World Tree Extractor device to obtain new energy, new weapons, other additional features, balance adjustments, and visual updates.

Read details on the game below:

The sacred World Tree has withered, and with it humanity. Now that a new sapling has sprouted, you must become its caretaker and guide it so that life that once was may return.

Ark of Charon is a new type of game that combines colony simulation and tower defense, where players embark on a journey to guide a giant, beast-like sapling of a World Tree to its nursery. Players take on the role of the tree’s caretaker, controlling Golems and turning the tree into a fortified mobile fortress as they progress on their journey.

Fight Back Against the Monsters

While on your journey, monsters will attack relentlessly. Construct various weapons to combat them.

Gather Resources

Before doing anything else, you must gather resources. Instruct your Golems to mine and harvest, collecting the necessary resources.

Construct Buildings

Stockpiling items, manufacturing ammunition, and building defenses are essential to protect the sapling. As space atop the sapling is limited, you must construct efficiently in preparation for the journey.

Embark on a Journey

Once you are prepared, embark on your journey. Check for what items are obtainable in the next area and carefully choose your destination.

Unlock Technology

Unlock the technology once used by the human inhabitants of this world and make use of it on your journey. Occasionally, relics may be found underground, allowing you to create more powerful weapons and facilities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

