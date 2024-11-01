Planet Coaster 2 Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 282 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Frontier Developments have released the launch trailer for Planet Coaster 2.

The Standard Edition is priced at $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $64.99 / £54.99 / €64.99. The Deluxe Edition includes the Vintage Funfair Ride Pack, which features 10 attractions ranging from the Grand Carousel to traditional wooden coasters.

Pre-orders for any edition of the game include the Bonus Ride Collection, which features three rides.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dive into the thrilling world of Planet Coaster 2! Construct the theme park of your dreams with an intuitive piece-by-piece building system, as you meticulously craft and customize every aspect of your park like never before, down to the smallest detail. From towering rollercoasters to spectacular twisting water slides, let your imagination reach new heights to delight and thrill your guests

In Planet Coaster 2, take your park to the next level by adding incredible water attractions that will truly make a splash. From meandering lazy rivers to adrenaline-pumping wave pools, looping flumes to exhilarating water coasters, you’ll have everything you need to create the ultimate coaster and water park paradise.

Discover a vast array of exciting new rides, themes, and scenery pieces to make your amusement park truly unique. Whether you’re aiming for a mysterious mythological land or a dazzling deep-sea world, there’s something for every aspiring park manager to explore with extensive new customization options.

Get ready to embark on the coaster park adventure of a lifetime. Create, manage, and share your experience with Planet Coaster 2. Are you ready to make a splash?

The Ultimate Coaster and Water Park Simulation

Build the Theme Park of Your Dreams – Shape your terrain, make use of the enhanced and improved building tools to lay paths and scenery, and populate your creation with glistening swimming pools and thrilling rides.

– Shape your terrain, make use of the enhanced and improved building tools to lay paths and scenery, and populate your creation with glistening swimming pools and thrilling rides. Combine Water and Coaster Rides – Discover an exciting array of new rides, along with returning favourites, and all new water coasters too!

– Discover an exciting array of new rides, along with returning favourites, and all new water coasters too! Create an Unforgettable Experience – Surprise and amaze your guests with exciting animatronics shows using the new event sequencer tool.

Push the Boundaries of Creativity

Design Epic Coasters and Rides – Build your very own magnificent rollercoasters, twisting water flumes and jaw-dropping rides piece-by-piece to create the ultimate experience for your thrill-seeking guests.

– Build your very own magnificent rollercoasters, twisting water flumes and jaw-dropping rides piece-by-piece to create the ultimate experience for your thrill-seeking guests. Encounter Exciting Themes – Along with the original Planet Coaster theme, discover four distinct new themes to give life to your park, whether it is the majestic Mythology Theme, the sunny Resort Theme, the vibrant Aquatic Theme, or the rustic Viking Theme.

– Along with the original Planet Coaster theme, discover four distinct new themes to give life to your park, whether it is the majestic Mythology Theme, the sunny Resort Theme, the vibrant Aquatic Theme, or the rustic Viking Theme. Customize Everything – Unleash your creativity with enhanced customization tools! Choose the color of each individual piece, add and scale up or down scenery and objects to your rides, and build the most incredible themed creations you’ve ever imagined.

Master Management

Discover the Secret to Success – Find the balance between managing your budget, building the right amenities in the right place, and populating your park with thrilling rides to open the perfect park for your guests!

– Find the balance between managing your budget, building the right amenities in the right place, and populating your park with thrilling rides to open the perfect park for your guests! Remember, Safety First – Take care of your guests’ health and well-being with shade coverage, sunscreen, and employing lifeguards and mechanics to make sure no one gets hurt, whether it be by waiting in a sun-soaked queue or overestimating their swimming abilities.

– Take care of your guests’ health and well-being with shade coverage, sunscreen, and employing lifeguards and mechanics to make sure no one gets hurt, whether it be by waiting in a sun-soaked queue or overestimating their swimming abilities. Guarantee Guest Satisfaction – Understanding the wants and needs of your guests has never been easier, read your guests’ opinions on your park by simply selecting them, and understand all the wider parks needs with just a click thanks to the new heat map tool.

Share the Ride

Build With Friends – Jump one-at-a-time into a shared save to build a park with your friends or players around the world across platforms! Save your progress to allow your fellow thrill-seekers to build upon your changes. Race to the top of the leaderboards in Franchise Mode, or explore your creativity together in Sandbox Mode.

– Jump one-at-a-time into a shared save to build a park with your friends or players around the world across platforms! Save your progress to allow your fellow thrill-seekers to build upon your changes. Race to the top of the leaderboards in Franchise Mode, or explore your creativity together in Sandbox Mode. Share Your Creations – Upload your blueprints or full parks into the game for other players to delight in and download your favourite creations. Everything will be available directly from the in-game menu or online on the Frontier Workshop.

– Upload your blueprints or full parks into the game for other players to delight in and download your favourite creations. Everything will be available directly from the in-game menu or online on the Frontier Workshop. Visit Other Parks – Explore parks built by other coaster managers in first person: experience their coasters, rides, slides and pools and get soaked in the fun!

Planet Coaster 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles