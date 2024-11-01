Snow Bros. Wonderland Launches November 28 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Clear River Games and developer Tatsujin announced Snow Bros. Wonderland will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 28.

View the multiplayer trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Winter is coming. Snow Bros. is back in this brand-new adventure by Tatsujin!

Ice Pellets and Snowballs

The legendary Snow Bros. series began over 30 years ago. Snow Bros. Wonderland is the newest chapter—and boy, has a lot changed in the last couple of decades! For starters, the graphics aren’t two-dimensional anymore; the new game offers a gorgeous 3D isometric style. Armed with an endless supply of ice pellets, gamers can turn monsters into snowballs, which can be kicked to destroy whole hordes of foes! Attacks can be chained to take down multiple enemies at once, and your snowball skills will be put to the ultimate test against some truly massive bosses. Are you (snow)man enough to defend Snow Land from evil King Atchich?

Four Times the Fun

Previously, Snow Bros. was always a two-player game (which makes perfect sense given the name), but this time, the number of players has doubled! Now, you can have up to four players at once, making the adventure even more fun to experience. After all, shared joy is double the joy, and quadrupled joy is even better! Oh, and did you know that you can also customize your snowy avatar with hats, goggles, scarves, and all kinds of fun stuff? Find your own style!

The History of Snow Bros.

The first game in the chilly, snowy Snow Bros. saga was released in 1990, featuring two snowman brothers, Nick and Tom, who rolled snowballs, jumped on platforms, and defeated enemies in a quest to rescue the princesses Puripuri and Puchipuchi. Four years later, the sequel, Snow Bros. 2: With New Elves—a game as quirky and bizarre as it was wonderfully entertaining—was released. But despite the love for the first two Snow Bros. games, we haven’t had a true third entry in the series. Until now.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s grab some friends and dive into the snowy fun!

