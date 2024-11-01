Garten of Banban 6 Out Now for All Major Consoles - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Feardemic and developer Euphoric Brothers announced the horror adventure game, Garten of Banban 6, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $9.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android, in December 2023.

View the console launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore the forgotten levels of Banban’s Kindergarten. Survive the new terrors that reside below. Uncover the truth behind the place, and find the whereabouts of your missing child…

Survive the Never-entered Levels of Banban’s Kindergarten

After the events of Garten of Banban 6, you are forced to run away and delve even deeper into the mysterious establishment that is Banban’s kindergarten. You are heading down to where no human dares to be.

No More Friends to Make…

You have run out of friends to make. From now on, you only meet new enemies who will make sure you never feel alone! In Banban’s Kindergarten, there are enemies to be made in every corner!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles