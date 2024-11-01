Prison Princess: Trapped Allure Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher and developer qureate, and developer Orgesta has announced mystery-solving adventure game, Prison Princess: Trapped Allure, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch on November 21 for $19.99.

Read details on the game below:

At long last a completely new sequel to Prison Princess, the mystery-solving adventure game where you guide princesses to escape the clutches of the Demon King!

The Hero’s party meets an untimely demise on their path to defeating the Demon King?!

Turned into a spirit once more, the Hero must join forces with a new princess he meets in the Demon Castle to solve a plethora of puzzles and rescue his allies who have been captured and strewn screwed all over the castle.

Story

Under the rule of two great kingdoms, the continent of Maygard once enjoyed a period of prosperity.

However, that prosperity became a thing of the past once the continent came under attack from the Demon King Hamehameha and her formidable magical power… Since then, humanity has gradually been losing ground to the Demon King’s forces.

With the survival of humanity at stake, a Hero arises to defeat the Demon King. Heading on a journey together with new allies and two princesses with whom he overcame a sage’s trials, the Hero seeks to obtain a sacred relic which is said to vanquish demons.

However, the Hero and his party meet an untimely demise when they encounter a surprise-attack by the Demon King. With humanity’s last hope lost, it seemed like the world was all but in the hands of the Demon Lord…

In his fading state of consciousness, the Hero extends his arm towards his captured party members. In that moment, the Hero hears a voice pleading for help somewhere deep in the darkness.

“Someone please help me…”

Drawn to the voice, the Hero’s spirit is summoned by Julietta, a princess from a faraway land being held prisoner in the Demon King’s castle. The two quickly figure out that Julietta’s desire to escape and the Hero’s desire to rescue his party members are aligned with one another.

System

Guide the princesses to escape from the Demon Castle!

Since you, the hero, have no physical body, you cannot search for or solve traps on your own. Instead, you must guide the captured princesses to uncover the castle's many puzzles, rescue your party members, and escape! Depending on your choices, the fates of the princesses could change dramatically!

Use the hints and items you find to solve the castle's many puzzles!

You'll need to deal with a plethora of traps and puzzles to free the princesses from the Demon Castle. To solve them all, search each room corner-to-corner to collect items and hints! As the hero, your wits and resourcefulness will be tested!

Rescue the members of the Hero's Party who have been screwed!

At the hands of Demon King Hamehameha, who loves to screw others more than anything in the world, the Hero's Party have been taken away to the Demon Castle and strewn screwn all over the castle, crying out for help!

Try not to be distracted by the unbecoming positions your allies have been placed in, and search for items and hints to rescue them as soon as possible. Suppress your urge to stare at the maidens before you, and fulfill your duty as a Hero to rescue your friends and save the world!

