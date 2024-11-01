Alisa: The Parting Announced for PC - News

Casper Croes has announced Alisa: The Parting for PC. It will launch in 2025.

Alisa: The Parting is a spin-off of the survival horror game, Alisa. It is set during the same event, but with a different main character.

View the teaser trailer below:

