Songs of Conquest Releases November 12 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Lavapotion announced the turn-based strategy RPG, Songs of Conquest, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 12.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch release for iOS and Android in Summer 2025.

View the console release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Songs of Conquest is a turn-based strategy game inspired by 90s classics. Lead powerful magicians called Wielders and venture to lands unknown. Wage battles against armies that dare oppose you, hunt for powerful artifacts and expand your territory. The world is ripe for the taking—seize it!

Adventure Awaits

Explore a wide variety of maps with diverse enemies and valuable loot. Delve into contrasting biomes with unique factions, environments and battlefields.

Build an Empire

Manage resources, research new advancements and expand your kingdom. Plan your towns to match your playstyle – Will you enlist every archer you can to rain death from their bows, or will the eternal legions of Aurelia march to war beneath your banners?

Wage War

Dive into a deep combat system using troop abilities and powerful magic. Combine troops to maximize available spells and damage potential. March into epic siege battles and determine which faction matches your playstyle and strategy. There are many ways to conquer!

Play Your Way

Handcrafted maps for the curious adventurer, or randomized maps for endless replayability. Conquest maps allow head-to-head battles, while Challenge maps offer strategic puzzles to hone your tactical thinking. Find a plethora of maps created by the Lavapotion team as well as our mod community.

Alone or Together

Venture into the world of Aerbor on your own, team up with a friend, or enlist AI allies and enemies – the choice is yours. The majority of maps are playable in single player, co-op, or multiplayer through local hotseat or online.

Four Factions

Four factions are locked in an epic conflict. Arleon, knights of old battling each other for dominance. Rana, ancient tribes fighting for survival in the swamp. Loth, necromancers raising the dead to create a glorious future. Barya, bold mercenaries and inventors dedicated to coin, gunpowder and independence.

Four Choral Campaigns

Listen to the bards as they celebrate your path to victory. Each campaign comes with a unique song that tells the tale of your rise and ruin. Unlock new verses as you complete missions, enjoying the full track at the end of the journey.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles