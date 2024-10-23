Digimon World: Next Order Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer B.B. Studio announced Digimon World: Next Order has sold over one million units worldwide.

"Digimon World: Next Order has sold 1 million copies worldwide," said the developer via Twitter. "Thank you for your continued support!"

The game first released for the PlayStation Vita in March 2016, and for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in January 2017, and in Japan in February 2017. It will also release for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide in February 2023.

🎉🎉Digimon World: Next Order has sold 1 million copies worldwide 🎉🎉

Thank you for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/u79jvherIU — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) October 23, 2024

