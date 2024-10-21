Bandai Namco to Publish Rebel Wolves' Action RPG Dawnwalker - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced it will be publishing the "dark fantasy narrative sandbox, AAA action RPG," Dawnwalker, from developer Rebel Wolves.

Rebel Wolves is based in Warsaw, Poland and was founded in 2022 by former CD Projekt RED developers.

"Rebel Wolves is a new studio built upon solid foundations: a combination of experience and fresh energy," said Rebel Wolves chief publishing officer Tomasz Tinc.

"Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, a company known for its dedication to the role-playing genre and willingness to engage with new [intellectual properties], is a perfect match for our wolfpack. Not only does it share our values, but also its track record in publishing narrative-driven RPGs speaks for itself.

"We’re looking forward to working with them to bring the first chapter of the Dawnwalker saga to gamers worldwide."

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe vice president for business development Alberto Gonzalez added, "This is another key milestone in our content development strategy for the Western market. By combining our strengths, we will deliver this first game of the studio to a worldwide audience. We’re excited with the universe being created by Rebel Wolves thanks to their extremely talented team of developers, resulting in a great addition to our portfolio."

