Keywords Acquires Co-Development Studio Certain Affinity

Keywords Studios announced it has acquired co-development studio Certain Affinity.

Certain Affinity was founded in 2006 by ex-Bungie employees and is best known for co-developing several entries in the Halo and Call of Duty franchises. The company has over 180 employees across the US and Canada with offices in Austin, Texas, and Toronto, Ontario.

Certain Affinity Founder and CEO Max Hoberman and the management team will continue to lead the company post-acquisition with expectations of growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Certain Affinity to the Keywords Group," said Keywords CEO Bertrand Bodson. "We have enormous respect for their business and reputation. They bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to our Create division, complementing our existing skills and expanding our presence notably in the US and Canada.

"We look forward to partnering with Max, Paul, and their team over the coming years to continue to drive growth in our Create division and overall business."

Certain Affinity Founder Max Hoberman added, "At this most difficult time in the market, we're thrilled to be able to provide stability and a supportive home for our team. The respect for our talent and culture that Keywords has shown, along with a willingness to invest in our growth, is unparalleled.

"Paul and I look forward to partnering with them to chart a course for careful expansion of our core co-development activities, refinement of our lead development capabilities, as well as championing the growth of the Create division."

