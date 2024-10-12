NHL 25 Debuts in 3rd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 495 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

NHL 25 has debuted in third place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 40th week of 2024.

EA Sports FC 25 and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom remained in first and second places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Astro Bot dropped one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to sixth place, while Minecraft is down one spot to seventh place. Until Dawn re-entered the top 10 in eighth place, Nintendo Switch Sports remained in ninth place, and EA Sports FC 24 dropped two spots to 10th place.

There are a total of four multiplatform titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom NHL 25 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Astro Bot Super Mario Bros. Wonder Minecraft Until dawn Nintendo Switch Sports EA Sports FC 24

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles