Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Announced for All Major Platforms - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Aspyr has announced Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One ,and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG. It will launch on February 14, 2025 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered will bring the Darkness Trilogy of beloved, globe-trotting Tomb Raider adventures, originally developed by Core Design, to modern platforms with a variety of improvements for players to relive or experience for the very first time.

Discover remastered visuals that bring new life to environments, characters, and artifacts, with the option to toggle between classic and modern graphics on the fly! Choose between new modern controls inspired by later entries in the series for smoother movement and camera capability, or opt for the original tank-style controls. Photo Mode is also back with all poses from Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered included, along with brand-new ones to commemorate the adventure! Players will also find quality-of-life updates like boss health bars, plus new trophies and achievements* nodding to iconic moments from the series.

Included Game Titles

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999)

Lara Croft uncovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness. Pursued at every turn by her arch-rival, the unscrupulous archaeologist Werner Von Croy, Lara embarks on a journey of discovery across Egypt, where she must overcome the most ingenious puzzles and infernal traps ever devised while facing terrifying evil from beyond the grave.

Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000)

Following the events of The Last Revelation, Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past. Travel back and experience Lara’s untold adventures, introducing new gameplay mechanics like stealth and tightrope balancing!

Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness

Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts. It’s up to Lara to stop this unholy alliance from unleashing its incredible powers on the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

