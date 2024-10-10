Mario & Luigi: Brothership Overview Trailer Released - News

Nintendo has released the overview trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

A mysterious power has fractured the world of Concordia into many scattered islands, and it’s up to Mario and Luigi to reconnect them. Venture out on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and launch out of its cannon to visit, explore and quest through a variety of different islands, ranging from tropical rainforests to bustling cities. Meet helpful new friends like Connie and Snoutlet (who is definitely not a pig) and encounter familiar characters from the Mushroom Kingdom like Peach and Bowser!

To reconnect Concordia, you’ll need to harness the power of Mario and Luigi’s brotherly bond to overcome challenges. Use Bros. Moves to bypass obstacles—like combining the mustachioed duo into a ball, or by throwing fire and ice balls to melt or freeze any impediments. Take advantage of powerful Bros. Attacks like Zapperator in a dynamic twist on turn-based combat, where well-timed attacks, dodges and counterattacks are key to defeating foes.

Don’t forget to equip Battle Plugs for extra abilities that can grant you strategic advantages, like creating a shockwave to damage multiple enemies or guaranteed critical hits against flying enemies. Experiment with creative combinations to layer different effects and see what happens!

Plus, discover the power of Luigi’s inventive mind with Luigi Logic, which can lend a helping hand during exploration and boss battles alike. While his flashes of inspiration can be… unconventional at times, they will help Mario with solving puzzles, collecting items and dealing big damage to even bigger baddies.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 7.

