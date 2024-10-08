Sega and Universal Announce Shinobi Movie - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sega and Universal Pictures have announced a movie based on the Shinobi video game franchise is in the works.

The movie will be directed by Sam Hargrave, while Ken Kobayashi (Sunny, Move On) will be writing the screenplay. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce the movie via Marc Platt Productions, Dmitri M. Johnson will produce via Story Kitchen, Toru Nakahara will produce via Sega, and Mike Goldberg will be an executive produce alongside Timothy I. Stevenson, who is co-producing.

Read details on the game series below:

The Shinobi series first debuted in 1987 as an arcade game and primarily follows protagonist Joe Musashi as a modern-day ninja who confronts great evil. Crafted with a focus on epic and edgy action, the Shinobi franchise spans fourteen games, including spinoffs, and ports, with over five million copies sold worldwide. A new entry in the series was revealed in late 2023. More information about the new game will be revealed in the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles