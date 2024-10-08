Google Ordered to Open Up Google Play Marketplace to Competitors in the US - News

Google has been ordered by Judge James Donato in a final ruling in the Epic vs Google jury trial to open up the Google Play marketplace in the US to other app stores.

The ruling will come into effect starting November 1, 2024 and last until November 1, 2027 in the US and the changes include the following:

Google will need to allow third-party app stores to be distributed on Google Play and allow those stores full access to all apps on Google Play, unless developers opt out of this.

Google is no longer allowed to force developers to use Google Play Billing. This includes apps on the Play Store.

Google is also not allowed to pay developers to launch apps first or exclusively on the Play Store.

Google is not allowed to offer manufacturers or carriers incentives to pre-install Google Play or to not pre-install rival stores on new devices.

Google cannot require a developer to set a price based on whether Google Play is used.

Google can't stop developers from pointing users to external payment options outside the Play Store.

Google announced it plans on appealing the ruling.

"As we have already stated, these changes would put consumers’ privacy and security at risk, make it harder for developers to promote their apps, and reduce competition on devices," saiud Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland.

"Ultimately, while these changes presumably satisfy Epic, they will cause a range of unintended consequences that will harm American consumers, developers and device makers.

"These Epic-requested changes stem from a decision that is completely contrary to another court’s rejection of similar claims Epic made against Apple — even though, unlike iOS, Android is an open platform that has always allowed for choice and flexibility like multiple app stores and sideloading.

"We are appealing that underlying decision and we will ask the courts to pause Epic’s requested changes, pending that appeal."

