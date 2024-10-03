GSC Game World Releases the Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Documentary - News

GSC Game World has released the making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl documentary titled "War Game."

The documentary is about the developer completing development of the game during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The invasion forced some of the developers to leave Ukraine and relocate to the Czech Republic. The studio also focused on helping its employees and their families to survive.

"This film isn't just about the hardest game development of all time," said the director on the documentary Andrew Stephan. "It's about resilience and the unyielding human spirit in the face of unimaginable challenges. It’s about the importance of creation in a time of destruction, a defiant act of making something meaningful in the face of adversity."

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 creative director added, "Speaking personally, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is the biggest and the most complex video game in my life. It was ambitious from the very beginning but turned out to be an ultimate challenge by itself.

"It's extremely important and extremely personal, and it's a game made in the most stressful circumstances possible. That includes the pandemic, relocation, cyberattacks and, above all of that, war tearing our Homeland apart.

"I wish the war never happened. I wish all of this never happened. But it did. And we're grateful for the opportunity to share all of this with the world, because the world should know. This is us. This is our story."

View the documentary below:

"War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a story about the game development and about the people behind S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl," reads the description to the documentary.

"It’s about the challenges we faced in continuing the development. We are grateful to the Microsoft team for helping to create this film and sharing our story with the world. Our deepest thanks go to everyone defending and supporting Ukraine. Without you, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl would not have been possible."

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on November 20.

