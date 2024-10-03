Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! Releases November 7 for PC and Later for All Major Consoles - News

Publisher Joystick Ventures and developer The Wild Gentlemen announced the character-driven, story-rich, film-noir detective adventure game, Chicken Police: Into the HIVE!, will launch for PC via Steam on November 7, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later on.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! is a character-driven, story-rich, film-noir detective adventure in which you must uncover a complex, world-scale conspiracy by gathering clues, interrogating suspects, and solving puzzles.

Sonny and Marty, the Wilderness’s toughest detectives, are about to embark on the biggest case of their lives, which will take them through the insect underworld and force them to face the darkest reaches of their past.

The soul of the game is the characters that bring it to life. There are over 30 deeply fleshed-out characters to talk to, all of them handcrafted, animated, and 100 percent voice-acted. The Wilderness is a world with a history that goes back thousands of years and is full of fascinating facts and mysteries. Explore the city of Clawville and with it the colorful cultures, traditions, desires, and fears of its anthropomorphic inhabitants.

You’re in for a story that will affect the fate of a whole city, even the whole world, and yet it’s also very intimate, and ‘human’. Murder, betrayal, conspiracy, loss, friendship, and love await you in this dramatic and absurd adventure.

Key Features:

Meet more than 30 fully dubbed characters.

Explore the city and its over 35 locations freely.

Collect clues, analyze evidence, and interrogate suspects.

Solve problems in different ways, sometimes with different outcomes.

Focus on the main mission or lose yourself in a sea of side quests.

Play the story over and over again to discover all its hidden secrets.

Gather more than 20 cutscenes and a fully original soundtrack.

Bring some color to the mean streets of Clawville with Technicolor mode!

Prove you’re the hardest cock in the Wilderness!

A Chicken Police Story

The Wilderness is collapsing! Riots, dubious schemes, political corruption, and mass psychosis! Sonny and Marty, the two famous rooster detectives, must investigate a case that leads them to the Hive, a walled ghetto of insects.

Amidst a mound of misery and oppression, they stumble upon a worldwide conspiracy as they struggle with their own demons. The question is: will they manage to remain “human” in the end? Or will they have to go WILD to set the world straight again?

World of Wilderness

The 'World of Wilderness' is a world and a brand, home to many different stories across multiple ages, and is constantly growing.

