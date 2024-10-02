Arena Brawler Nubs! Announced for PC - News

Developers Rangatang and Glowfish Interactive have announced player-versus-player arena brawler, Nubs!, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

All hail Konzumos the Unentertained, the one who demands to be amused. Guide your Nub through a variety of treacherous arenas brimming with traps. Unlock new power-ups after every match, and collect the most ridiculous gear to smack other Nubs down—all to become Konzumos’ favorite.

Nubs! is an absurd player-versus-player arena brawler inspired by old-school, top-down RPGs. It’s brought to you with passion and care by numerous creators of Awesomenauts and Trifox.

Gather your friends and clash in lightning-quick multiplayer battles that mix frantic, party-style chaos with roguelite progression.

Sharpen your wits (Nub-style) and battle against the other Nubs in various game modes as you dodge booby traps and lethally fling fish alike! With simple rules in a mad world, every match can spiral into all-out pandemonium at any moment!

Online or Local Carnage

Play together with up to four friends or foes in the living room or across the globe and put your skills to the test in the arena. Will you be the last Nub standing?

Frenzied Brawler Action

Fight for victory in an assortment of multi-levelled arenas, keep a keen eye for traps that could make or break your path to victory in this fast-paced indie game.

No Nub Alike

With their own oddball style, these tiny troublemakers are funny, silly, and absolutely ready to throw down! As cute as they may look, they arm themselves with ridiculous pick ups to gain a tactical advantage.

Modes for Days

Stay on your toes with a variety of game modes and a roguelite progression system that ensures no two play sessions are the same. Dive in and see what surprises await!

