Hell is Us Gets Extended Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Publisher Nacon and developer Rogue Factor have released a 15-minute-long extended gameplay walkthrough video for Hell is Us featuring creative director and art director Jonathan Jacques-Belletete.

Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration. Explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey.

A Hostile World

As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat. Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance.

A Unique Exploration System

No map, no compass, no quest markers: following your instincts is part of the adventure. Enjoy a unique experience that uses innovative writing and level design to let you make your own decisions and follow your instincts as you explore. Your discoveries are yours alone.

Combat Against Original Creatures

Swords, spears and axes: a wide range of weapons forged specially for fighting these supernatural creatures is available. You will need to learn how to fight these monsters and use your drone wisely to stay alive.

Hell is Us will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

