The Coma 2B: Catacomb Releases October 25 for All Major Platforms

Publisher Headup and developer Dvora Studio announced the survival horror game, The Coma 2B: Catacomb, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 25.

Youngho has finally escaped the terrifying mirror dimension called “The Coma” and is back at school, enjoying his life. But…?

Youngho’s second adventure begins. With only the hope of escaping from the Vicious Sister’s hands, Youngho collects the pages of Yaesol’s notes to find a powerful relic sword that can be used against the Vicious Sister. He never expected to find a huge facility beneath Dokaebi Market! Things get complicated when an unwanted invader comes to the mirror dimension, and a new character with ties to Yaesol appears to help Youngho. Will Youngho be able to defeat the Vicious Sister?

Gameplay

The Coma 2B: Catacomb is a Korean survival horror adventure. It is a back story of the previous game The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, and a story bridge of all series. You are back in game as Youngho Choi, the main protagonist of The Coma, you must venture from the mirror dimension of reality to survive. What happened between The Coma and The Coma 2? The answer is in here.

Immerse yourself in the warped Sehwa district as you encounter an engaging cast of characters, solve puzzles, discover revealing clues, and fight for survival against a relentless psycho.

Running and wielding your flashlight makes you an easy target. You must precariously balance the urgency of exploration with your absolute need to survive!

