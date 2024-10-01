Hand-Animated Action Platformer INAYAH: Life After Gods Announced for All Major Platforms - News

posted 9 hours ago

Developer ExoGenesis Studios has announced hand-animated 2D action-platformer, INAYAH: Life After Gods, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The game will first launch for PC in Q1 2025 and for consoles in Q2 2025.

INAYAH: Life After Gods is a visually breathtaking 2D action platformer. This hand-animated masterpiece plunges players into a mysterious post-apocalyptic world where survival is paramount as they face challenging bosses, enhance their abilities, and discover hidden areas in their fight to conquer their enemies.

In the post-apocalyptic remnants of a highly advanced alien civilization, an orphaned outcast named Inayah embarks on a perilous journey to find her tribe. Guided by the spirit of her deceased mentor, she navigates a divided world, forging bonds and uncovering secrets that redefine the meaning of family. Experience an emotionally charged adventure where every decision shapes Inayah’s destiny.

INAYAH: Life After Gods will feature an exciting and gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and navigate. Using the powers of her magical multifunction Gauntlet, Inayah will not only run, jump, and dash through the world but also come face-to-face and battle various creatures and bosses, transforming the Gauntlet into Blades, Fists, and a Flail, each with unique powers and combo moves. Players will customize their characters through an RPG-style mechanic, with options to enhance their companion’s abilities, weapons, and gear.

