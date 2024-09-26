GRIS Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

Dd developer Nomada Studio announced GRIS has sold over three million units worldwide.

"GRIS has sold over 3 million copies!" said Nomada.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better reception for our first project. Thank you so much to everyone who made this possible. All of us at Nomada are grateful for your support and hope you’ll stick with us in our next adventure, NEVA."

GRIS released for the Nintendo Switch and PC in December 2018, for iOS in August 2019, for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, for Android in April 2020, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in December 2022.

