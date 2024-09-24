DECAPOLICE Releases in 2026 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Level-5 has announced DECAPOLICE will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2026.

"For DECAPOLICE, we’re developing systems for a large open world, and preparing to release the anime and game at the same time," said LEVEL-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino.

"We are thrilled to have MARiA sing the theme song—a true diva whose power matches that of the protagonist Harvard—adding a dramatic flair to the performance. Both the visuals and the content of the game are being improved, as we’re evolving it into an even more engaging experience. That also means we’ll need more time to finish it, though. DECAPOLICE is now scheduled for release in 2026."

View the theme song trailer below:

