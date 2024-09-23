Predator: Hunting Grounds Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 1 - News

/ 530 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

IllFonic announced redator: Hunting Grounds will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as a digital release on October 1. A physical edition will be available for the PS5 on November 12.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition

Includes the base game with bonus—the feared Feral Predator equipped with his Crossbolt Gun, Combistick, and Shield.

Jungle Edition

Includes the standard edition content and many fan-favorite Predators: City Hunter (’97), Samurai, Valkyrie, and Viking, all equipped with custom weaponry.

Yautja Edition

The ultimate fan pack. This edition will unlock the base game, the Feral Predator, and almost all downloadable content Predators—Bionic Predator, City Hunter (’97), Cleopatra, Emissary, Exiled, Samurai, Valkyrie, Viking, Wolf, Hunting Party (Captured, Falconer, and Mr. Black Predators,) Hunting Party 2 (Amazon and Pirate Predators) and Hunting Party 3 (Celtic, Chopper, and Scar Predators), all equipped with custom weaponry.

Read details on the game below:

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an immersive four-versus-one asymmetrical shooter set in remote areas worldwide.

Players are transformed into the Predator universe, giving fans the closest experience to being in the films, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey. Play as an elite special forces team member–the Fireteam—and complete paramilitary operations before the Predator finds you. Then again, what better way to bond with your fellow Fireteam than to turn the tables on the Yautja… hunt the hunter! Or, play as the Predator to hunt the most worthy prey, choosing from your vast array of deadly alien tech to collect your trophies individually.

The Predator’s mission is clear: The Hunt. Study the warriors in the jungle and choose the best of the best to engage. Dispatch your targets and collect trophies to display as tokens of each hunt. Do not let your prey escape.

Failure is not an option.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles