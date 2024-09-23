God of War Ragnarök Peaks at 35,615 Concurrent Players on Steam in Opening Weekend - News

/ 802 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio released the PC version of God of War Ragnarök last week on September 19 for Steam and Epic Games Store.

The game over the weekend reached a peak of 35,615 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. This is the eighth highest peak for a game from PlayStation Publishing on Steam and less than half of the peak of God of War on Steam.

Here are the top 10 peak concurrent player counts for first-party PlayStation games on Steam:

Helldivers 2 - 458,709 players Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - 77,154 players God of War - 73,529 players Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436 players Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557 players Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - 40,462 players The Last of Us Part I - 36,496 players God of War Ragnarök - 35,615 players Days Gone - 27,450 players Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 13,539 players

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles