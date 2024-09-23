God of War Ragnarök Peaks at 35,615 Concurrent Players on Steam in Opening Weekend - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 802 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio released the PC version of God of War Ragnarök last week on September 19 for Steam and Epic Games Store.
The game over the weekend reached a peak of 35,615 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. This is the eighth highest peak for a game from PlayStation Publishing on Steam and less than half of the peak of God of War on Steam.
Here are the top 10 peak concurrent player counts for first-party PlayStation games on Steam:
- Helldivers 2 - 458,709 players
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - 77,154 players
- God of War - 73,529 players
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436 players
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557 players
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - 40,462 players
- The Last of Us Part I - 36,496 players
- God of War Ragnarök - 35,615 players
- Days Gone - 27,450 players
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 13,539 players
Imagine a game not selling well after being treated so badly.
Gets a game 2 years late, factually a worse game then GoW 2018, BS Sony sign in which is completely unnecessary and irrelevant and help slow down your PC, Price is too high for a 2 year old game…… I’m never gonna buy it either on PC. I’ve already bought it once on PS5 and never again..
Could have been higher if not for the PS plus fiasco
Yeah, I wonder how much of an effect the game not being available in 178 countries compared to the first games PC release had on player counts. Tsushima garnered a lot of interest because it was a hugely successful new IP that also had a great multiplayer component to it that garnered a lot of interest from PC players. But you can't help but wonder. PSN looks to be optional, but that doesn't change the game not being available in a LOT of countries where Steam operates.
While I'm sure North Korea or Somalia sad they are missing out but if the fact it's there is needed is stupid. I think this is some stupid exec saying "add this, it will make our numbers look good." without thinking. Logic people would have thrown him out the room, because $$$ is more important than a free account with bullshit details.
If it's optional, just leave the warning off. It's so weird they aren't seemingly changing their mind, they need a slap on the head. Yet, there are so many of their competitors that do it and people still buy, so why should they?
Me: "Seems pretty good for an old console port."
Looks at list of other Sony games
"Oh..."
Its weird how selling software is no longer a primary goal.
It likely doesn't correlate to long term sales at all. The nubmer of steam reviews does though. Days gone has one of the highest steam review counts even though it is lower on this list.
wow that's a lot lower than I expected...
I wonder what numbers a Sony first party single player game would put up on steam if it were a day & date release?
With their current PSN and pricing policy, most likely not much more than they do now.
Two aspects to the PSN requirement 1. if it isn't in your country you can't play, yip that is a rubbish. You can work around it but you shouldn't need to. Sony should work on enabling it in more regions. 2. People who can register yet object to I do find pretty hilarious. I mean please.....the average person will have about 200 different logins and accounts by the time they hit 30. They freely register for anything and everything these days yet decide it's too much to register for a game. The vast majority (99%+) don't even have a clue what or who signing up for all of those accounts does. If you want to play the game, register. If you don't, then don't. End of the day the fewer people who play the games on pc the less chance Sony will put future games on the platform. As a Playstation gamer it really doesn't bother me - if I was a PC gamer, knowing that fewer games are likely to come my way its a tad annoying.
Yikes. God of War (2018) on PC isn't even 3 years old at this point and had more than double the players.