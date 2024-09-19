Tinkertown Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on October 17, and for Switch in November - News

Headup announced the multiplayer sandbox game, Tinkertown, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on October 17, and for the Nintendo Switch in November.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Come to Tinkertown—a relaxed and refreshing new multiplayer sandbox gaming experience! Grab a shovel, pickaxe, or sword and enter a realm full of treasures, magic, and dangers. A magical place awaits you, where you can let your imagination run wild. Create your little fantasy kingdom – from a cozy adventurer’s hut with a garden to small towns with their own parks.

Turn every stone as you explore the procedurally generated world alone or with your friends. But be vigilant! Big and small monsters and creatures roam the landscape, ready to defend their territory against intruders. Only the bravest adventurers dare venture into the depths of dark dungeons, whose entrances can be found in various locations worldwide. Challenge the rulers of these lost realms if you dare! Fabulous rewards await those who manage to defeat the monsters!

Features:

Explore a world full of mystical forests, dusty deserts, and icy tundras.

Craft your own equipment and customize your character with various weapons and armor according to your desires.

Your equipment determines: Are you a hunter, warrior, mage, or completely different?

Collect different resources and discover new recipes to craft hundreds of items. From powerful weapons and matching armor to building materials and decorative items. In Tinkertown, you’ll find everything you need to make your adventurer’s base a beautiful and cozy home.

Tinkertown, you’ll find everything you need to make your adventurer’s base a beautiful and cozy home. Build your own little kingdom, alone or with friends.

Fish, cultivate fields, and cook dishes that strengthen you for battle.

Plunge into ancient, forgotten dungeons and fight against nasty bosses to loot their treasures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

