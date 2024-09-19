Two Point Museum Launches March 4, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 282 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sega and developer Two Point Studios have announced management simulation game, Two Point Museum, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 4, 2025.

The standard edition will be priced at $29.99, and the Explorer Edition will be priced at $39.99 and include the base game, five days of advanced access (digital-only), an exclusive map location, an exclusive pop-up challenge museum, the Prestige Package, the Explorer Items & Cosmetics pack, and 5,000 kudosh (in-game currency).

Pre-orders are open now and include the Sonic Pre-Order Pack, which features Sonic the Hedgehog-themed items.

View the Sonic pre-order pack trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As fledgling curators, you have the task of designing and refining your very own museums to create the ultimate guest experience. Coordinate Experts on far-flung expeditions to discover new Exhibits, generating Buzz to entice droves of knowledge-hungry guests who will expect top info-tainment if they’re to leave impressed. This is all while you keep your Exhibits safe, rooms clean, staff happy… and children off the dinosaur bones.

Exploring for Exhibits

As Curator, the design and management of your expanding museum is in your hands! Send your team of partially trained Experts on Expeditions in search of rare and mostly well-preserved artefacts. When (and hopefully not if) your Experts return from their adventure, proudly display their fantastic finds in your museum.

You’ll unlock new locations as you decide where the next adventure takes you and complete a sticker book to document your journey as a souvenir of your discoveries.

Your work doesn’t end there; Exhibit maintenance is crucial. While some Experts are gallivanting across Two Point County and beyond, you’re in charge of managing staff back home to ensure Exhibits and the museum stay in tip-top condition. If taking care of the carnivorous Chomper isn’t enough, there are also meddling thieves to watch out for. Thieves, and more frequently, children, are known for touching and grubbing up the displays, so make sure enough security is guarding your prized collection!

Design-osaurs

Get creative to design your museum layout your way! You have decorative freedom, so design thematic areas to guide your guests’ visit. Splash paint and lay carpet as you lovingly arrange each prehistoric fern, potentially melting iceman, and dinosaur remains wherever you see fit.

Once you’ve created the perfect atmosphere, arrange guided tours with custom routes led by a charismatic Expert. Tours are a fantastic way to enrich your guests’ experience. To keep guests enthused, showcase Exhibits with the highest Buzz – those that are top quality, provide ample info and beautiful decorations are likely to attract the most donations!

Guest-ertainment

Guests know best! The different types of guests who will frequent your museum may have different interests, but they do have some things in common… they expect the place to be kept clean, have plenty of refreshments, ample toilets, and a gift shop filled with goodies. And, of course, they need to be dazzled with knowledge of your Exhibits, which are kept well-maintained… or else you could make them sick.

Two Point County will bring a variety of guests to your museum, and they all hope to discover their new favorite Exhibit… From dino fanatics and botany buffs to haunted horror seekers, you’ll need to cater to their personal preferences to meet their needs. By exceeding their expectations, you can keep them engaged, leading to longer visits, increased donations, and glowing reviews!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles