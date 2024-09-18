The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 104 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Publisher Kodansha and developer Mono Entertainment have announced roguelike deckbuilder, The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike, for the Nintendo Switch and PC Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike is a roguelike deckbuilder where you create your manga page using panels from the manga that are randomly dealt as cards.

A deckbuilder in which you create your 'Manga.'

The key feature of this game is that you place panels based on scenes from the manga on a page to create your own manga for each battle.

These panels are randomly dealt each turn. Create the perfect page using your wisdom!

Panels have various effects such as attack, moving and defense. When placed on the page, they activate in the order in which the manga is read! Gather panels to build your deck, create the perfect page for each situation, and use your wisdom and ingenuity to defeat the enemies that come your way!

Damage during battles is represented as holes in the page.

You cannot place panels in areas where there are holes. Taking significant damage will greatly limit your actions in the following turn.

Enjoy the World of The Fable

In addition to intense battles, there are many mini-games where you can play through scenes from The Fable.

Popular scenes from the The Fable also makes an appearance. Look forward to it!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles