Analyst Predicts PS5 Pro to Sell Over 10 Million Lifetime

Director of Research & Insights at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad has predicted the recently announced PlayStation 5 Pro will account for about 10 percent of lifetime PS5 sales with the mid-generation console selling over 10 million units.

"The base PS5 models will continue to be the main entry point into current gen gaming, and we continue to see the PS5 Digital Edition increase its market share due to its lower price and increasing acceptance of digital only gaming," said Ahmad.

"A price drop for the base models, combined with major releases like Grand Theft Auto 6, would be far more impactful in expanding the PS5’s installed base. However, we do not expect to see a price drop on PlayStation hardware this year or in the first half of 2025.

"We estimate the PS5 Pro will account for roughly 10% of lifetime PS5 sales, pushing it over 10 million units.

"Sony’s focus on increasing margins through high-end hardware, digital content, and premium services mirrors broader industry trends. Across the board, we see rising subscription prices, digital-only game releases, and a lack of hardware price drops, which are indicative of a focus on maximizing ARPU within a console market where platform holders are no longer seeing substantial install base growth.

"Sony is positioning the PS5 Pro as a premium product to drive hardware profitability while further cementing its position as a leading console brand.

"In fact, we believe that one of the reasons why Nintendo did not launch its next generation console in 2023 or 2024 is because Nintendo wants to ensure it can launch at a competitive price point without sacrificing its traditional hardware profit margin. Other reasons include the need for a strong software lineup from day one and that the Switch has had a stronger tail than previous Nintendo consoles."

Niko Partners own data has revealed the console market share in Asia (excluding Japan) based on its own data. The PS5 and PS4 have a combined 39.7 percent market share, followed by the Nintendo Switch at 32.1 percent, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One at 16.8 percent, and other and legacy consoles accounting for 11.4 percent.

The PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980. Pre-orders will open on September 26.

